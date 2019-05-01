Angellica Street Sets School Record, Breaks 150 Feet in Javelin

Columbia Falls junior Angellica Street, the defending Class A state champion, broke into an exclusive club with a javelin toss of 150 feet, 1 inch at the Mike Nicosia Cat-Dog Dual in Columbia Falls on Tuesday.

Street’s throw was the seventh longest in the nation this year, according to Athletic.net, and broke the Wildkats program record of 149-7 set by Bekah Stoltz in 2005. She is just the fourth Montana girl to surpass 150 feet in the javelin since the implement was redesigned in 2002, joining state record-holder Marissa Tschida of Missoula Loyola-Sacred Heart (158-5 in 2007), Anne Brooke of Helena High (155-9 in 2006) and Hailey Poole of Colstrip (152-8 in 2016).

Street’s previous personal best came at the season-opening Frenchtown Invitational on April 6 (149-4). She won the Class A state championship by more than 20 feet as a sophomore with a winning toss of 147 feet, 7 inches.