MDT Plans Major Road Work on U.S. 2 and 93

The Montana Department of Transportation is preparing for two major highway projects in the Flathead Valley this spring that will impact traffic on both U.S. Highway 2 and U.S. Highway 93.

The first project will see U.S. 93 milled and repaved from the U.S. 2 intersection north of downtown to the Four Mile Drive intersection near Flathead Valley Community College. The second project will see the milling and repaving of U.S. Highway 2 in Evergreen from the Cottonwood Drive intersection north to the railroad crossing. The railroad crossing will also be replaced during the project and some sidewalk ramps will be upgraded to be compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The two projects will cost about $3.18 million and are being done by LHC Construction. Bob Vosen, acting administrator for MDT’s Missoula District, said the projects will begin in early May and be finished by July 4, although it will partially depend on weather. Work will primarily happen at night so as to not impact the morning and evening commutes. Traffic will be down to a single lane at times and flaggers will be posted at each end of the projects to direct vehicles.

Vosen said because the work is happening at night that it’s particularly important for drivers to use caution when traveling through construction zones.

“We’re asking people to drive cautiously so that all of our people can go home at the end of their shift,” he said.