When: May 4 at 4 p.m., doors open at 3:30 p.m.

Where: Flathead Valley Community College Arts and Technology Building Room 139

More info: www.loveliveshereflathead.org

Please join a panel discussion featuring Indigenous leaders and activists from around the state and a documentary short on the crisis of Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women. There will be Native-made jewelry and T-shirts honoring MMIW for sale, with proceeds going to Sovereign Bodies Institute.