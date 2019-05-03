Krueger, Hemsley, White Qualify for NAIA National Championships

Carroll College’s Monica White, Chad Hemsley and Nikki Krueger, all Kalispell natives, have qualified for the NAIA Track and Field National Championships on May 23 in Gulf Shores, Alabama.

White, a 2015 Flathead High School grad, has qualified as part of the 4×400 relay team for the fourth year in a row. Now a senior at Carroll, White and her teammates posted All-America finishes in 2016 (4th), 2017 (4th) and 2018 (6th). This year’s relay team is currently ranked 13th in the country.

Hemsley, a freshman from Flathead, will run the 400-meter hurdles at the national championships fresh off a time of 54.40 seconds at the Providence Open on May 2. Hemsley won the 300-meter Class AA state title for the Braves last spring and had four other all-state finishes to help Flathead place second as a team.

Krueger, a Glacier High School grad, will compete in the shot put and boasts the eighth-longest throw in the NAIA this year at 45 feet, 5 3/4 inches. Krueger was a two-time Class AA state champion in high school, winning the shot put in 2017 and the discus in 2016. She is a two-sport athlete for the Saints, also suiting up for the school’s women’s basketball team.