Farmers Market Season Arrives in Northwest Montana

The tops of tents mirror the towering Big Mountain during the first Whitefish Farmers Market of the season. - Lido Vizzutti/Flathead Beacon

Spring is in the air and that can only mean one thing in Northwest Montana: It’s farmers market season. From Lincoln County to Flathead Lake, communities across the region are preparing to host community markets where locals and visitors alike can enjoy fresh produce and homespun products.

The Libby Chamber of Commerce is hosting a new market — dubbed The Farmers Market at Libby — on its grassy lawn every Thursday from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. starting May 9 through early October. General Manager Myranda Cravens said the market is an ideal way for locals to show off their best offerings. As of last week, there were about 15 vendors signed up for the first market.

“We have so many great local producers in the community that need a place to showcase their produce, products and talents,” she said.

Here’s a rundown of some of Northwest Montana’s seasonal markets that are starting in the next few weeks.

The Farmers Market at Libby

Time: Thursdays from 3 to 7 p.m., May 9 to Oct. 11

Venue: Libby Chamber of Commerce, 905 West 9th St., Libby (U.S. Highway 2)

More Information: libbychamber.org/farmersmarketatlibby

Kalispell Farmers Market

Time: Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., May 4 to Oct. 12.

Venue: Flathead Valley Community College, 777 Grandview Dr.

More Information: (406) 881-4078 or kalispellfarmersmarket.org

Whitefish Farmers Market

Time: Tuesdays from 5 to 7 p.m., May 28 to September 24

Venue: Depot Park, Central Avenue

More Information: (406) 407-5272 or whitefishfarmersmarket.org

Columbia Falls Community Market

Time: Thursdays from 5 to 7:30 p.m., May 16 to Sept. 26

Venue: O’Brien’s Liquor & Wine, 830 First Ave. W.

More Information: (406) 871-6440

Glacier Farmers Market

Time: Fridays from 3 to 6 p.m., June 21 to Sept. 6

Venue: West Glacier Village

More Information: facebook.com/glacierfarmersmarket

Bigfork Farmers Market

Time: Wednesdays from 3 to 6 p.m., May 15 to Oct. 9 (hours are extended until 7 p.m. June 19 to Sept. 11)

Venue: 8098 Highway 35

More Information: bigforkfarmersmarket.com

Polson Farmers Market

Time: Fridays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., May 3 to October

Venue: Third Avenue West, downtown Polson

More Information: bigforkfarmersmarket.com

Eureka Farmers Market

Time: Wednesdays from 4 to 7 p.m., May 15 to Sept. 18

Venue: Riverside Park, Eureka

More Information: (406) 889-4636 or facebook.com/eurekafarmersmarket

Ronan Farmers Market

Time: Thursdays from 4 to 6 p.m., June to September

Venue: Ronan Visitors Center, Ronan

More Information: facebook.com/RonanFarmersMarket/