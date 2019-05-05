Farmers Market Season Arrives in Northwest Montana

Spring is in the air and that can only mean one thing in Northwest Montana: It’s farmers market season. From Lincoln County to Flathead Lake, communities across the region are preparing to host community markets where locals and visitors alike can enjoy fresh produce and homespun products.
The Libby Chamber of Commerce is hosting a new market — dubbed The Farmers Market at Libby — on its grassy lawn every Thursday from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. starting May 9 through early October. General Manager Myranda Cravens said the market is an ideal way for locals to show off their best offerings. As of last week, there were about 15 vendors signed up for the first market.
“We have so many great local producers in the community that need a place to showcase their produce, products and talents,” she said.
Here’s a rundown of some of Northwest Montana’s seasonal markets that are starting in the next few weeks.
The Farmers Market at Libby
Time: Thursdays from 3 to 7 p.m., May 9 to Oct. 11
Venue: Libby Chamber of Commerce, 905 West 9th St., Libby (U.S. Highway 2)
More Information: libbychamber.org/farmersmarketatlibby
Kalispell Farmers Market
Time: Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., May 4 to Oct. 12.
Venue: Flathead Valley Community College, 777 Grandview Dr.
More Information: (406) 881-4078 or kalispellfarmersmarket.org
Whitefish Farmers Market
Time: Tuesdays from 5 to 7 p.m., May 28 to September 24
Venue: Depot Park, Central Avenue
More Information: (406) 407-5272 or whitefishfarmersmarket.org
Columbia Falls Community Market
Time: Thursdays from 5 to 7:30 p.m., May 16 to Sept. 26
Venue: O’Brien’s Liquor & Wine, 830 First Ave. W.
More Information: (406) 871-6440
Glacier Farmers Market
Time: Fridays from 3 to 6 p.m., June 21 to Sept. 6
Venue: West Glacier Village
More Information: facebook.com/glacierfarmersmarket
Bigfork Farmers Market
Time: Wednesdays from 3 to 6 p.m., May 15 to Oct. 9 (hours are extended until 7 p.m. June 19 to Sept. 11)
Venue: 8098 Highway 35
More Information: bigforkfarmersmarket.com
Polson Farmers Market
Time: Fridays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., May 3 to October
Venue: Third Avenue West, downtown Polson
More Information: bigforkfarmersmarket.com
Eureka Farmers Market
Time: Wednesdays from 4 to 7 p.m., May 15 to Sept. 18
Venue: Riverside Park, Eureka
More Information: (406) 889-4636 or facebook.com/eurekafarmersmarket
Ronan Farmers Market
Time: Thursdays from 4 to 6 p.m., June to September
Venue: Ronan Visitors Center, Ronan
More Information: facebook.com/RonanFarmersMarket/
