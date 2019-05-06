Roadwork Will Limit Weekday Biker Access on Sun Road

Hikers and bikers hoping to use Going-to-the-Sun Road will be limited in where they can go in late May due to ongoing pavement preservation work.

This spring, Glacier National Park is working on a number of pavement preservation projects on the Sun Road, Chief Mountain Road, parts of the Camas Road, the Many Glacier Road near the Swiftcurrent Motor Inn and parking lots and small roads throughout the park.

Work will start in the Apgar area in the coming weeks. At times, Going-to-the-Sun Road between there and Lake McDonald Lodge will be subject to traffic control, and drivers will have to wait upwards of 30 minutes to get around the road work, depending on the work’s location. Once pavement preservation work starts in late May above Avalanche Creek, hiker and biker access during the weekdays will be restricted to that location because the pavement preservation material needs multiple hours to cure. Normal hiker and biker access is anticipated on the weekends.

Currently, the road is open from Apgar to Lake McDonald on the west side and St. Mary to Rising Sun on the east side. Hikers and bikers can currently go as far as Packers Roost on the west side when plows are working. People can hike or bike as far as they want on weekends.

As of May 6, plow crews had reached Triple Arches on the west side and Siyeh Bend on the east side.

Visit nps.gov/glac for latest access information.