Brennan Wins Three Events at Archie Roe

Glacier High School junior Faith Brennan took first in the 100-meter hurdles, long jump and triple jump, and Columbia Falls junior Angellica Street broke a 14-year-old event record in the javelin at the annual Archie Roe Invitational Track Meet on May 4 at Legends Stadium.

Brennan was the day’s only three-event winner at the varsity level, and she nearly picked up a fourth win as part of Glacier’s 4×100 relay team that crossed the line in second. Brennan dominated the long jump, going 17 feet, 7 1/2 inches to beat her nearest competitor by more than a foot. She went 36 feet, 5 inches in the triple jump and won the hurdles with her fastest time of the season (15.60 seconds).

Street capped an historic week with a winning javelin toss of 143 feet, 3 inches at Archie Roe, toppling a record set by Missoula Loyola-Sacred Heart’s Marissa Tschida (141-6) in 2005. The second-best throw at this year’s Archie Roe was just 127-3. Street nearly doubled up in the discus, but her throw of 106-3 was second behind Flathead’s Rebecca Eacker (110-11).

In the boys competition, Flathead junior Chance Sheldon-Allen paced the field in both sprints and teammate Ben Perrin won both distance races during an impressive day for the Braves on the track. Kyle Calles took home the 800-meter title, leaving only the 400 to be won by anyone other than a Flathead runner (Libby’s Jay Beagle took that one).

Sheldon-Allen won the 100 in 11.35 seconds and went 22.99 to win the 200, but neither time was his fastest of the year. The junior owns the sixth-fastest 100 in the state this season (11.12) and second-quickest 200 (22.32). Perrin, the reigning Class AA state champion in the 3,200, won that race in a blistering 9:16.53, although it was just slower than his brother Jake’s event record (9:13.00). Perrin also won the 1,600 (4:21.02).

Glacier’s Drew Deck finished in the top three in four different events, winning the 300 hurdles and as part of the 4×100 relay. He wound up second in the triple jump and was third in the 110 hurdles.