Forest Service Assesses New Trail Project Near Whitefish

A proposal to add dozens of new trails to the Whitefish Range while improving forest resilience is edging closer to fruition as the Flathead National Forest seeks public comment on its plan to build out the area’s recreation potential while reducing the risk of wildfire through “landscape intervention” and fuel reduction.

Located northwest of Whitefish, the “Whitefish Face” area lies in the southern portion of the Whitefish Range, from Haskill Basin to Werner Peak in the Tally Lake Ranger District. The Whitefish Face Working Group began meeting five years ago and is now seeking public comment on the Taylor Hellroaring Project, which is the culmination of work between U.S. Forest Service personnel and a local group of citizens seeking collaborative forest management in the area.

The Forest Service released its initial environmental assessment of the project last year, but withdrew it due to concerns surrounding the size of the proposed clearings and because the Flathead National Forest was in the process of debuting its new forest plan.

Members of the Whitefish Face Working Group included representatives from F.H. Stoltze Land and Lumber Co., Whitefish Mountain Resort, Whitefish Legacy Partners, the Flathead Snowmobile Association, the city of Whitefish and others.

The Forest Service noted in the environmental assessment that “the Whitefish area in northwest Montana is a major destination for outdoor recreationists. Over the last decade, running, hiking and mountain bike use of the area has grown dramatically. Conflicts between user groups are increasing, in part due to the increase in use and the limited availability of trails adjacent to the city of Whitefish.”

The public can comment on the new assessment, available online here, until May 23.

The working group identified the need to treat vegetation in the area to increase resilience to insects and disease and to reduce the risk and severity of wildfires while adding trails to connect to the existing trails on Whitefish Mountain Resort and to the Whitefish Trail, as well as to the network of trails to the north of the resort.

The group also identified a need to maintain and improve wildlife habitat and increase rust-resistant western white pine and whitebark pine. The proposal includes a variety of vegetation treatments, including regeneration harvest, partial harvest, understory fuel treatment and prescribed burning on about 1,884 acres.

Facilitating the vegetation treatments would require about five miles of a road system that would be developed, then closed and placed in stored status for future use. Portions of the roads would be trail routes, and approximately .74 miles of temporary roads would be built and then reclaimed following their use.

The project would provide a range of trail experiences for hikers, mountain bikers, and horse riders, and includes development of up to 40 miles of new trails and a trailhead.

According to the proposal, the trail network would be a series of looping trails providing opportunities for progressively longer and more challenging excursions, with a layout allowing users to choose the length and challenge of their preference. This would ideally reduce user conflict, the proposal said.

The proposal identifies three options, or alternatives.

Alternative 1 is a “no action” alternative; alternative 2 proposes construction of roughly 40 miles of new trails; and alternative 3 would yield fewer miles of new trails.

The first environmental assessment for the Taylor Hellroaring project elicited comments from individuals and groups concerned that the addition of new trails and road construction could disturb grizzly bears and lead to human-bear conflicts.

The environmental assessment notes, “The risk of a human-bear conflict is greater along trails that pass through foraging areas such as huckleberry patches or riparian habitats, as well as trails that cross or run parallel to loud streams.”

With Alternative 2, the new trail construction would pass through a total of about 15 miles of huckleberry patches, according to the environmental assessment.

It describes measures the project would take to reduce the risk of negative effects on bears, including limiting activities in spring habitat during that season.

And it suggests some “vegetative treatments would enhance grizzly bear forage in the affected subunits.”

“Project design features for maintaining sight distances along trails, educational signage at trailheads and design of the trails would contribute to decreasing the potential for human-bear conflict and associated grizzly bear mortality, consistent with other Flathead Forest Plan direction,” the assessment document reports.

Comments on the project can be submitted electronically to comments-northern-flathead-tally-lake@fs.fed.us.