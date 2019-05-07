Kalispell Plans Extra Patrols to Enforce Seatbelt Laws

The Kalispell Police Department and Montana Highway Patrol will have extra officers on the streets from May 20 to June 2 as part of a nationwide “Click It or Ticket” campaign to enforce seatbelt laws.

Kalispell Capt. Brett Corbett said in a press release that summer is one of the deadliest times of the year on Montana highways and 45 percent of all fatal automobile crashes in the state happen between Memorial Day and Labor Day. Almost twice as many fatal crashes take place during the summer than any other time of the year.

“There is no excuse for not wearing a seat belt. Just as we want to go home to our friends and families at the end of the day, we want all Montanans to make it to their destination safely,” Corbett said in the press release. “However, we respond to too many crashes where serious, life-changing injuries and deaths are shattering families. It can happen to you. Montana has made progress in reducing fatal crashes over the last five years, but we can do better.”

As of last week, 30 people had been killed on Montana’s roadways in 2019 compared to 37 people during the same time period in 2018. Of the 30 fatalities in 2019, 23 of those were motorists and 14 were the result of improper use of, or not using, a seatbelt.