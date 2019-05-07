New Antique Mall Open on Main Street in Kalispell

A new antique mall called Swappers opened in downtown Kalispell on April 15, located downstairs of Abbey Carpet & Floor at 11 Main St.

Owners Trina and Blake Sanford are veterans of the antique mall business and have had an online presence in past years. They said they wanted open a store that would be “more than just another antique mall.”

The 5,000-square-foot store offers home décor, antique refurbished furniture, loose leaf tea, taxidermy, stained glass, handmade children’s blankets and clothing, Western décor and Made in Montana products. There are approximately 30 local dealers.

The Sanfords haven’t held a grand opening in order to give dealers more time to set up their areas, but plan to in June. The store is open seven days a week through summer: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Swappers will be open from 5 to 8 p.m. on May 10 for Ladies Night Out, offering wine samples, loose leaf tea samples and snacks.

For more information, visit www.swappersantiquesmarket.com or follow Swappers on Facebook.