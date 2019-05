When: May 11 at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.; May 12 at 4 p.m.

Where: Bigfork Center for the Performing Arts

More info: www.northwestballet.com

Northwest Ballet Company’s 39th annual spring show, “Sleeping Beauty,” features the choreography of the talented storyteller and director Marisa Roth, awe-inspiring costumes and gifted dancers. Tickets are $22 adults and $16 for children under 12. They can be purchased in advance at the Kalispell Grand Hotel and one hour before the performance at the theater.