6:41 a.m. Someone woke up and pocket-dialed 911.

8:32 a.m. A Whitefish woman was speaking to her mother when her phone randomly dialed 911 and added the dispatcher to the call.

9:01 a.m. Two dogs were chasing a deer around the county dump.

9:05 a.m. A cyclist going for a morning ride pocket-dialed 911.

9:10 a.m. A Bigfork resident reported that someone was breaking into their barn and stealing items.

10:23 a.m. Someone found a backpack full of drugs in Somers.

10:45 a.m. Bigfork students were sharing inappropriate photos. School officials notified law enforcement and, perhaps more embarrassingly, their mothers.

11:10 a.m. Someone found a needle outside the sheriff’s office.

11:33 a.m. Drivers were speeding through a work zone.

12:04 p.m. Someone without a handicap sticker was parked in a handicap spot.

12:17 p.m. A Columbia Falls dog was attacked by another dog that escaped its fenced-in yard. The owner of the victim was wondering how they might get help paying the bill.

1:42 p.m. A Columbia Falls teen punched her boyfriend.

1:47 p.m. A Whitefish woman called 911 because her dog wouldn’t stop barking and she was concerned that she would get yet another barking citation. Apparently, she has no way of shutting her dog up.

2:23 p.m. A man plugging his phone in accidentally called 911.

3:13 p.m. A vehicle keeps driving off the road in Somers.

3:19 p.m. Tires were stolen in Martin City.

4:05 p.m. A dog was tied to a telephone poll.

4:52 p.m. A Kalispell resident was upset that someone had burned weeds on their property.

5:13 p.m. A Kalispell man called 911 because he was sick and tired of his neighbors crossing his property and using his water. He said if the neighbors did it one more time “there was going to be a war.” Concerned about the threat, the dispatcher asked what exactly he meant by “war.” The caller said it was more likely going to be a war of words, but it would be a war nonetheless.

5:14 p.m. Someone was doing drugs in a hotel parking lot in Evergreen.

5:25 p.m. A Kalispell resident said her neighbor was calling her names.

5:39 p.m. A Kalispell man said he found a glass beaker on his property. He said he would throw it out himself.

7:19 p.m. A camper burst into flames in Olney.

7:32 p.m. The person who was doing drugs in an Evergreen parking lot was asked to leave again.

7:57 p.m. A dead deer was in the middle of the road.