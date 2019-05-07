Whitefish Marathon This Weekend

Robert Bosworth runs past balloons and colored flags at the finish line while competing in the half marathon run during the Two Bear Marathon in Whitefish. Beacon File Photo

Runners will hit the streets in Whitefish on Saturday, May 11 for the city’s annual marathon, half marathon and 5K races.

The race, formerly known as the Two Bear Marathon, begins at 8 a.m., where all three distances will start together at Depot Park. The entire length of the 26.2-mile marathon course is on roads, and the race is a qualifier for the 2020 Boston Marathon.

Registered runners can pick up their race packets on Friday, May 10 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. at The Wave Aquatic and Fitness Center in Whitefish, or on race day at Depot Park beginning at 7 a.m.

For more information, visit www.runthefish.com.