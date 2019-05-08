Illegal Camping

7:21 a.m. A park ranger discovered a man camping along the side of the road near the Quarter Circle Bridge in Glacier National Park. The ranger gently shook the tent to wake up the sleeping man and inform him that he was illegally camping. The man said that he had hiked to the Apgar Lookout the day before and was super tired at the end, so instead of walking the final mile to his designated camp spot in Apgar he just pitched a tent along the road.

10:07 a.m. A Libby woman reported that she left her purse on the top of her car and drove off. She called the sheriff’s office in hopes that someone turned it in. Turns out someone did, but they took the $500 cash that was in it.

4:20 p.m. A Libby woman reported that there has been a cat in distress in her neighborhood for at least two days.

8:30 p.m. A local resident wanted to talk to the cops about the man he had kicked out of his house earlier in the day.

10:15 p.m. A woman was coming back from a hike when she saw a bunch of people standing around her car with flashlights. She hid in the bushes and called the cops.