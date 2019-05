When: May 11, May 18 and May 19 at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Where: Bibler Home and Gardens in Kalispell

More info: biblergardens.org

Bibler Home and Gardens is renowned for its exquisite collection of antiques, sculptures and Persian tapestries and its vibrant gardens. Spring Weekends feature a guided two-hour tour. Tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for children. Proceeds benefit the Flathead Valley Community College Foundation.