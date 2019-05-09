Flathead Man Gets Deferred Sentenced for Stalking

A Flathead County man was given a five-year deferred sentence after pleading guilty to felony stalking.

Nick Kelley Pierce was sentenced in Flathead County District Court on May 9 and was ordered by Judge Amy Eddy to pay more than $4,000 to the victim in the case who said she had to move because of Pierce’s continued harassment.

According to court records, Pierce ignored a restraining order taken out against him in 2018 and frequently sent his victim emails and messages. On one occasion, Pierce drove past the woman and screamed at her and made gestures with his hands. Finally, in October 2018, Pierce went to the same event as the woman and sat directly next to her. Pierce told the woman “I have been trying to find you” and “I want to touch you.”