When: May 11 through May 18

Where: Various Whitefish locations

More info: www.feastwhitefish.com

Feast Whitefish kicks off with Distillers Fest on May 11 featuring cocktails and spirits from Montana micro-distilleries. It continues with Restaurant Week, where participating restaurants offer special “value menus.” There will also be a grand gala at Latitude 48. The event culminates with the Battle of the Burgers. For more information visit feastwhitefish.com.