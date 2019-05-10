Billings Warehouse Explosion Injures 2, Prompts Warning to Stay Away

BILLINGS — Two people have been injured following an explosion at a southeastern Montana business that triggered a warning for the public to stay away from the area.

Authorities said the blast occurred after 3 p.m. Thursday while employees were transferring gasoline in a warehouse in Lockwood.

Yellowstone County Undersheriff Sam Bofto says two people were taken to hospitals with unknown injuries. Lockwood Fire Chief John Staley says the victims were responsive and able to talk.

The explosion occurred at the Polar Service Center, which sells and services trailers and trailer parts.

The cause was not immediately available.