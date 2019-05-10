Glacier’s Evan Todd Launches Personal Best in Javelin

Senior Evan Todd stretches as other javelin throwers warm up at Glacier High School on April 10, 2019. Greg Lindstrom | Flathead Beacon.

Senior Evan Todd uncorked Montana’s longest prep javelin throw of the year on May 9, launching one 208 feet, 8 inches during a dual meet against Columbia Falls at Glacier High School.

Todd, the defending Class AA state champion, obliterated his previous personal best of 196-1 (set on April 25) and went beyond 200 feet for the first time in his career. His throw on Thursday is the fifth longest in the country this year, according to Athletic.net.

Todd also cracked the Montana record book with the 208-8 throw, reaching ninth place among high school athletes in the state since the javelin was redesigned in 2002. He is within striking distance of Todd Ogden’s Glacier record of 215-0 that was set in 2014. The state record is 222-4, recorded by Chris Reno of Billings West in 2005.

Missoula Sentinel’s Rylan Ortt had set this year’s state mark with a throw of 203-2 on May 3 in Butte. Ortt has gone over 200 feet three times this season.

Todd has committed to throw the javelin at the University of Montana next year.