Republicans Mail Imitation Census Fundraising Survey

MISSOULA — The Republican National Committee is sending out policy surveys with the option of enclosing $15 for processing the “Census Document.”

The Montana Department of Commerce is reminding Montana residents the actual U.S. Census will begin in March 2020 and will not ask for any money.

The Missoulian reported Thursday the survey, called a “2019 Congressional District Census,” was mailed his week.

It asks if recipients plan to support President Donald Trump in 2020, if they support a southern border wall and what media source they use for political news. It seeks donations from $25 to $1,000 or the $15 processing fee.

Under federal law, the U.S. Postal Service cannot accept Census look-alike mailings unless they identify the sender.

A Republican National Committee official told the Missoulian they continue to send the mailers because they receive a positive response.