Family Forest Expo Celebrates 30 Years

Nate Cole, Management Forester for the Department of Natural Resources and Conservation, prepares a larch log for milling as part of a demonstration during the 30th Annual Family Forestry Expo in the Trumbull Creek Educational Forest near Columbia Falls on May 9, 2019.

Alex Pole, a fisheries technician for Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, wears a electro-fishing device used to stun and capture fish for study during the 30th Annual Family Forestry Expo in the Trumbull Creek Educational Forest near Columbia Falls on May 9, 2019.

A 5th grader puts a small brook trout back in its tank during the 30th Annual Family Forestry Expo in the Trumbull Creek Educational Forest near Columbia Falls on May 9, 2019.

Fifth graders from Glacier Gateway Elementary School handle a crawdad in the 30th Annual Family Forestry Expo in the Trumbull Creek Educational Forest near Columbia Falls on May 9, 2019.

Fiona Bryant, foreground, and Quinn Morsett, both 5th graders from Glacier Gateway Elementary School, view stream-life through viewing tubes during in the 30th Annual Family Forestry Expo in the Trumbull Creek Educational Forest near Columbia Falls on May 9, 2019.

Fifth graders, from left, Abby Ford, Riley French and Isaac Crockett from Glacier Gateway Elementary School examine a frozen fish harvested from Flathead Lake during the 30th Annual Family Forestry Expo in the Trumbull Creek Educational Forest near Columbia Falls on May 9, 2019.

The 30th annual Family Forestry Expo took place at the Trumbull Experimental Forest near Columbia Falls from May 6 to 11. The annual event allows students and families the chance to see firsthand how forests play a role in everyday life in Northwest Montana.

More than 1,300 fifth-graders from across the Northwest Montana and as far as Eureka and Charlo were able to learn about natural resource management, industry and conservation. On May 11, families were welcomed to take part in a short forest walk with educational stations and demonstrations along the way.

“If anyone is concerned about their kid spending too much time in front of a screen, this is a great event,” said Ali Ulwelling, forestry assistance specialists for the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation.

The Family Forestry Expo dates back to 1989, when an extension forester brought the idea for a festival to engage the public about conservation and industry with him from Oregon. The inaugural expo was just one day and was attended by more than 200 local students. By 1992, it had been stretched to five days and was attended annually by more than 1,300 students.

Ulwelling said the event features a number exhibits, including those focusing on fisheries, archaeology, wildlife, wildfire, backcountry ethics, plant identification, and forest management. The event is put on by a coalition of 30 different organizations, including state and federal agencies, timber and logging companies and nonprofit groups. The event takes place on 40 acres north of the Blue Moon in Columbia Falls that was donated by F.H. Stoltze Land & Lumber.

“It’s been a collaboration since the beginning,” Ulwelling said.

For more information, visit www.familyforestryexpo.com.