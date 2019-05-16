Bigfork Girls Finish Third at State Golf Tournament

Isabella Santistevan and Carly Stodghill both placed in the top 10 and the Bigfork High School girls golf team took home a trophy following a third-place finish at the Class B state golf tournament at Canyon River Golf Club in Missoula May 14-15.

The Valkyries finished with a two-day score of 826, comfortably ahead of fourth-place finisher Columbus (860). Missoula Loyola-Sacred Heart (728) won the team title, followed by Shelby (768).

Santistevan, a junior, carded rounds of 88 and 87 to finish sixth overall at 175, with Stodghill (92-90—182) seven strokes back in eighth place. MacKenzie Holton (118-115—233) and Hattie Emslie (120-116—236) were Bigfork’s other two scoring golfers.

Sacred Heart’s Katie Fagg won the individual title, shooting 74-82—156 on the par-72 course and carding the lowest round each day. Shelby’s Skyler Martin (77-84—161) was second, followed by Fairfield’s Emma Woods (77-85—162).