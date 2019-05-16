Some Weird Stuff is Going Down

12:46 a.m. A drunken guy was bothering people down at a local casino.

1:11 a.m. That drunken guy was still at it.

5:06 a.m. A Kalispell resident reported that some weird stuff was going on outside their house. They wanted a cop to come by and see what was up.

7:44 a.m. A woman was running through the hospital and “tearing things down.”

9:21 a.m. Someone reported that there were some kids walking through her alley when they should have been in school.

9:53 a.m. A man was trying — unsuccessfully — to break into some area storage units to see what goodies he might find inside.

10:27 a.m. Two teens got into a fight at an area high school.

10:32 a.m. Some teens — possibly the same troublemakers who were reported in the alley an hour earlier — were seen at an area park smoking an unknown object and throwing rocks down a hill.

12:40 p.m. A man was wandering around a park and writing things down. A nearby resident thought that was pretty weird.

2:29 p.m. Someone’s checkbook was stolen on a bus.

2:35 p.m. A fight broke out at an area carwash.

4:05 p.m. A Kalispell man reported his pack of cigarettes had gone missing from his car.

4:07 p.m. A dog was wandering the streets of Kalispell.

4:16 p.m. A man left his wallet on a park bench in Kalispell. When he went back to get it, it was gone.

5:26 p.m. A Kalispell man reported that his ex-girlfriend was sitting outside his house.

5:44 p.m. A baby called 911.

5:53 p.m. A man in a Ford F-150 parked on a Kalispell man’s lawn. The homeowner was pretty upset.

5:56 p.m. A Kalispell man thinks someone was in his house without permission.

8:34 p.m. A man driving down a Kalispell street pulled up along some kids, rolled down his window and asked if they wanted any spaghetti. It’s unclear if “spaghetti” was code for something or if he was really offering pasta.

9:04 p.m. A Kalispell man said he drove past another man puking on the side of the road.

9:13 p.m. A Kalispell man reported that some kids just asked him for weed.

10:43 p.m. Someone pocket dialed 911.