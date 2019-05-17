Flood Warning Issued for Missoula as Clark Fork River Rises

MISSOULA — Officials have issued a flood warning for Missoula as snowmelt and rain causes the Clark Fork River to rise.

National Weather Service data shows the Clark Fork above Missoula in minor flood stage at 8.6 feet (2.6 meters) Friday morning. It’s expected to rise another foot before receding on Sunday.

Ray Nickless of the weather service tells the Missoulian that recent warm weather is melting the mountain snowpack and rain is expected to add to the rising flows.

The flood warning includes the same Missoula neighborhood that flooded at this time last year and forced the evacuation of dozens of homes.

Last, year the river crested at 13.8 feet (4.2 meters), the highest level recorded in more than a century. That’s 4 feet (1.2 meters) higher than it’s expected to rise this weekend.