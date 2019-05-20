Clark Fork River Causes Minor Flooding in Missoula Area

MISSOULA — Montana’s Clark Fork River is causing minor flooding in the Missoula area as rain and snowmelt swell rivers and streams in parts of the state.

The National Weather Service says floodwaters will affect streets in a subdivision west of Missoula that also flooded last year.

The Clark Fork was expected to crest late Saturday night or early Sunday morning at 9.7 feet (3 meters).

That’s well below levels seen last year, when the river crested at 13.8 feet (4.2 meters), the highest level recorded in more than a century.

KULR8-TV reports residents of Lolo south of Missoula were seeking sandbags as the Bitterroot River rose. The river was expected to crest just below minor flood stage.

In eastern Montana, a flood watch was issued for the Little Bighorn River near Hardin. Up to six inches (15 centimeters) of snow was forecast near Wibaux.