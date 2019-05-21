Bigfork’s Trey Christiaens Breaks Through for Tennis Title

Bigfork Senior Trey Christiaens made his fourth trip to the Class B-C state tournament count, edging Great Falls Christian’s Roger Mai 7-5, 3-6, 7-6 to claim the boys singles state championship May 18 in Missoula.

Christiaens, who played at Valley Christian the last three seasons before transferring to Bigfork, finished second in the state tournament in 2016 and 2017, and was third last year. As a sophomore, in fact, he and Mai met in the title match, with Mai taking that battle in straight sets.

Christiaens did not drop a set at this year’s tournament before the final round, beating Anacaonda’s Caleb Thompson 6-1, 7-5 in the quarterfinals and downing another Copperhead, LeRoy Wilson, 7-5, 7-5 in the semifinals.

The Bigfork doubles team of Colton and Clayton Reichenbach also came back with hardware from the state tournament, finishing third. The Vikings finished second as a team with 35 points, trailing only Great Falls Central (44). Bigfork’s girls also finished second in the state, led by singles runner-up Payton Crawford and the fourth-place doubles team of Ahna Fox and Meredith Bedford.