Divisional Canceled, Glacier Softball Earns Top Seed at State Tourney

The Glacier Wolfpack’s 11-game winning streak will remain intact heading into the Class AA state tournament after the Western AA divisional was canceled due to inclement weather in Missoula last weekend.

Glacier (16-3, 10-2 Western AA) entered the tournament as the conference’s top seed and had a bye on Friday, May 17, when the league’s other six teams played first-round games. The Wolfpack should have met Missoula Hellgate on Friday afternoon, but rain pushed that matchup to Saturday before the entire tournament was eventually called off that morning. Because of the cancelation, the top four teams in the regular season — Glacier, Missoula Sentinel, Helena Capital and Helena High — were advanced to state. The Wolfpack has not played since a 13-3 win against Flathead on May 9 and has not lost since April 18.

The Eastern AA divisional tournament was also rained out last weekend, and the top four regular season teams were also advanced.

The Class AA state tournament is May 23-25 in Butte. Glacier will open play Thursday at 2 p.m. against Billings Senior.