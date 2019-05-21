Law Enforcement Searching for Armed Man Near Troy, Issues ‘Code Red’ Alert

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is advising residents in the Troy area to stay indoors and lock their homes while deputies search for a possibly armed and dangerous individual.

The Sheriff’s Office issued a “Code Red” alert on social media shortly after noon on Tuesday and said they were looking for a man in his 20s or 30s wearing a plaid shirt and blue jeans. The Western News reports that the man led law enforcement on a high-speed chase before disappearing in the Lake Creek Road and School House Lake Road area.

Officials were asking the public to call 911 if they saw anything suspicious.

This story will be updated when additional information becomes available.