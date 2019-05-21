West Side Sun Road Plows Approach Logan Pass

Plow crews tasked with clearing the Going-to-the-Sun Road in Glacier National Park are quickly approaching the Continental Divide.

This week, the west-side plow crew is working in the Rimrock area, just below Logan Pass. The east-side crew is working near Siyeh Bend, about 2.5 miles east of Logan Pass. If past years are any indication, both crews will converge on the “Big Drift” east of Logan Pass where snow depths can reach 80 feet.

Although plows are making quick work of snow in Glacier Park, it will still be at least a month before the Sun Road opens to vehicle traffic due to road construction. The park is conducting a number of pavement projects, including on the Sun Road, and the earliest the entire road will be open to vehicle traffic will be June 22.

As of May 20, the Sun Road was open to vehicle traffic between West Glacier and Avalanche on the west side and St. Mary to Rising Sun on the east side. Hiker/biker access during the week is available to Packers Roost on the west side and about 2 miles past Rising Sun on the east side. On the weekends, or when plows are not working, the public can go as far as their legs will take them.

Visit nps.gov/glac for the latest access information.