Real Estate Market Trends

Have the number of single-family homes, added to the active listings, increased or decreased these past five years (sum of new listings Jan. 1 through April 30, by original list price range)? See chart. Well, if you’re looking at the least-expensive two price ranges, it’s a sellers’ market. Quantity of offerings priced between $150,000 to $199,999 keep shrinking into oblivion. There were exceptionally few choices between $200,000 and $249,000, in 2019, compared to prior years.

$250,000 to $299,999 range offerings actually grew, over the past three years, almost reaching 2016 levels. $300,000 to $349,999 offering quantities stay fairly consistent. $350,000 to $399,999 new listing counts keep inching upward. $400,000 to $449,999 count of choices stay amazingly consistent, and the higher-end range keeps growing in availability.