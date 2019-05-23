Missoula Big Brothers Big Sisters Closing Over Funding Cuts

MISSOULA – Big Brothers Big Sisters of Missoula is closing after 49 years because it’s been unable to overcome the loss of $120,000 in state, federal and private grant funding over the last two years.

Board member Scott Johnson issued a statement Thursday saying the board is “incredibly heartbroken” to announce the organization would cease operations on May 31 and that its annual fundraiser, set for June 7, has been canceled.

The board said it is working with another nonprofit with the hope of continuing a portion of its current 103 matches.

The organization has lost one-third of its annual budget and reduced staff, but was unable to raise enough money to continue its efforts. Johnson says the organization has fostered mentorships for 15,000 children in the community since 1970.