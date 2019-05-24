Whitefish Girls Win State Tennis Title

Sophomore Gracie Smyley swept her way to the singles title, Aubrey Hanks and Olivia Potthoff claimed the doubles crown and the Whitefish Bulldogs won the Class A state tennis championship at Flathead Valley Community College, May 23-24.

Smyley took down Livingston’s Bobbi Lima 7-5, 6-3 in the title match and did not drop a single set in the tournament. She beat Tricia Joyce of Butte Central 6-0, 6-2 in the semifinals. Smyley also won the Western A divisional title last week.

In the doubles tournament, Hanks and Potthoff built on a third-place finish last season with a come from behind 4-6, 6-1, 6-1 victory in the finals against Berkley Ellis and Qia Harlan of Polson.

The championship is Whitefish’s third in school history. The Bulldogs also won the team title in 2004 and 2016.

Whitefish’s boys finished second as a team behind Dillon at the same event. The defending state champion Bulldogs were led by Brendan Buls, who dropped a narrow 6-3, 7-6 (8-6) decision to Dillon’s Brad Rackich in the singles final.