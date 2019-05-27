ImagineIF, Job Service Team up to Help Columbia Falls Teens

Imagine IF Libraries is teaming up with the Kalispell Job Service to help teens in Columbia Falls find summer jobs.

Beginning May 21, teens in Columbia Falls could make an appointment with a career coach stationed at the library on Sixth Street. Starting in the fall, people will be able to drop-in for career advice without having to make an appointment. The career coaches will help with resume building, finding new jobs, completing eligibility assessments and more.

Megan Glidden is the senior librarian at ImagineIF and is overseeing the new partnership with the Job Service at the Columbia Falls branch. She said the library recently completed a needs assessment for teens in the Columbia Falls area and found that there were few resources for them to find jobs for the summer or longer.

“We identified a number of gaps in services for teens in Columbia Falls and job services was one of them,” she said. “The Columbia Falls library is a place where a lot of teens come and now they can find a job there, too.”

While the job search assistance is primarily aimed at a young workforce, job hunters of all ages can take advantage of the drop-in career advice starting in the fall.

“We’re really excited to see how this works out,” Glidden said.

For more information, visit imagineiflibraries.org/jobservice to make an appointment.