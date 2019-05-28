5:51 a.m. A Libby man started his Monday by vomiting and passing out.

6:57 a.m. A horse and a mule were running down the street.

8:50 a.m. Two different animals, this time a pair of horses, were running through Columbia Falls.

9:03 a.m. A Kalispell man was having issues with his landlord.

9:11 a.m. A Libby man complained about the dog on his front porch.

9:25 a.m. Two dogs were taken into custody in Bigfork as the primary suspects in the murder of a local chicken.

10:09 a.m. Tools were stolen.

10:32 a.m. A Kalispell woman was complaining that her neighbor’s dog was in her yard.

10:35 a.m. A Columbia Falls resident threatened their neighbor with the business end of a shovel.

10:56 a.m. A shed was broken into in the middle of the night.

11:10 a.m. A Kalispell resident called the cops because someone was taking a nap near a dumpster.

12:42 a.m. A Columbia Falls woman was having issues with an ex.

1:12 p.m. A poodle was lost in Libby.

1:13 p.m. A recently separated Lakeside couple were fighting. The couple’s dispute recently escalated when one of the parties snuck dead batteries into the other person’s phone so it wouldn’t work.

1:49 p.m. A bike was stolen.

1:54 p.m. A Kalispell resident said they had not seen their neighbor for nearly a week and now their dog was barking constantly, which was super annoying. It was so annoying the resident decided it was finally time to call 911.

2:17 p.m. A Kalispell man said his ex-roommate stole his cat.

2:27 p.m. An 18-wheel trucker was driving like a jerk through West Glacier.

2:30 p.m. A road-rage incident was underway in Somers.

2:37 p.m. A Kalispell man trying to buy a house realized he might be getting scammed and that he’s never going to get the house.

3:08 p.m. A Whitefish resident was enraged that his neighbor was letting his dog go to the bathroom in public.

3:09 p.m. A Kalispell man was upset that his dad cashed in his tax return.

4:16 p.m. A Marion resident demanded that local law enforcement open an investigation into all the dead ducks on his neighbor’s property.

4:33 p.m. A bad dog was chasing people all over Lakeside.

6:36 p.m. Another Kalispell resident called 911 because they saw someone sleeping outside.

7:07 p.m. A Columbia Falls resident recently put a no trespassing sign on her property and wanted to know what else she could do to dissuade people from coming onto her lawn.

10:04 p.m. A Kalispell man drove into a ditch. The reporting party is pretty sure the man is drunk.