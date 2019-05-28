Columbia Falls Man Pleads Guilty to Rape

A 21-year-old Columbia Falls man has pleaded guilty by way of Alford to a single count of sexual intercourse without consent.

Dylan Prowers Delventhal pleaded Alford during a hearing in Flathead County District Court on May 22. He will be sentenced in July.

An Alford plea occurs when a defendant maintains and asserts his or her innocence but acknowledges that the prosecution has enough evidence that, if presented to a jury, could result in a conviction.

According to court records, in 2016 Delventhal was 18 years old when he pressured a 15-year-old female he was dating into having sex with him. According to forensic interview with the victim, Delventhal had asked to have sex with the girl multiple times and “threw a fit” when she said no. The 15-year-old eventually gave in to his request but then said no again before the act began.

According to a plea agreement, prosecutors will recommend a six-year deferred sentence.