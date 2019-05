A 37-year-old Lakeside woman has been charged with assault with a weapon after allegedly beating a child with a board.

Rudelyn Enad Carter pleaded not guilty to the felony charge in Flathead County District Court on May 23.

According to court documents, Carter was upset with the child because they had lied about completing their homework.

Carter could face up to 20 years in prison and a 50,000 fine. Carter is expected to stand trial later this year.