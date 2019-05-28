Max’s Market Grocery Store Opens in Bigfork

Max’s Market, a family-owned specialty grocery store and community space, held its grand opening last week in Bigfork

Owners Chris and Jenny Evans say the space will meet the demand for local, organic and specialty products in the community. The venue will also feature music and events in a family-friendly atmosphere.

“The idea for a market sprouted from our deep love for family, community and precious outdoor spaces. We want to provide people access to the resources they need for a healthy, happy life through clean, organic, local foods and goods, live music, and educational events,” the couple said in a press release. “We hope that Max’s Market will be an inclusive wellness space for all to enjoy.”

The store, located at 125 Village Lane, will be open Tuesday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, visit maxsmarketmt.com.