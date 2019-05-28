Resistance is a Responsibility

The letter, “Stop Crucifying Donald Trump,” in the May 22 Beacon asks that we “Stop the hate in the world.” In this, the author makes a good point. As Martin Luther King, Jr. so aptly put it: “Darkness cannot drive out darkness: only light an do that. Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that.”

However, while I agree with the author that hatred of President Donald Trump is self destructive, I would also suggest that resistance to Trump’s hateful brand of nationalism, as well as his irrational war on our beautiful planet and its life forms, is a sacred responsibility for the “beloved community.” Resistance, yes. It is the holy act we are called to. But at the same time that we reject President Trump’s profane agenda, we must embrace love’s narrative with its deep sense of oneness with the living world. Only then will we fully understand what Thomas Aquinas meant by “diversity is the perfection of the universe.”

Bob Muth

Kalispell