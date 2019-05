When: May 31-June 2 and June 7-9 at 7:30 p.m.

Where: O’Shaughnessy Center in Whitefish

More info: www.whitefishtheatreco.org

The Whitefish Theatre Co. presents its final cabaret show of the season with this hilarious production. “I Hate Hamlet” follows Andrew Rally, an aspiring actor who has just relocated to New York and landed the role of a lifetime playing Hamlet onstage. There is just one problem: He hates Hamlet. Tickets are $20 for adults, $18 for seniors and $10 for students.