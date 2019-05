Karen Bouda has been selected to lead the Flathead and Glacier high school swimming programs, the schools announced on May 21.

Bouda has been a volunteer assistant in the last several seasons for both programs and was a high school swimmer as a teenager in Ohio. Her son, James, was a two-time state champion for Flathead High School as a senior in 2018 and now swims at the University of Wyoming.

Karen Bouda replaces Ethan Timm, who resigned at the end of the 2018-19 season.