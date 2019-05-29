Kalispell, Whitefish Lacrosse Teams Wrap Up Season

The Flathead Valley’s two boys lacrosse programs snared the top two spots in the West Conference during the regular season, and the Kalispell-based Glacier Lacrosse Club finished second in the state tournament for the second year in a row during postseason action in Missoula May 17-19.

The Glacier Lacrosse Club went 9-3 during the regular season and beat Missoula Sentinel and Helena in the state tournament before falling 13-5 to Bozeman Red in the championship game. The Whitefish Bulltrout were 8-3 entering the postseason and beat Great Falls in the first round of the state tournament before dropping its next two games.

In the girls tournament, Glacier dropped both of its games after going 3-7 in the regular season.

More information at mthslax.org.