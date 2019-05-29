Morley Once Again Qualifies for National Championships

Bigfork native Makena Morley will compete in the 10,000-meters at the NCAA Division I Outdoor National Championships for the third straight year after finishing ninth in the race at the NCAA West Preliminaries in Sacramento, California on May 23.

Morley added a second qualification in the 5K, posting the seventh-fastest time at the prelims. The junior last qualified for the 5K in 2017.

Morley finished 11th in the nation in the 10K last year to earn All-America honors, and is a five-time collegiate All-American. She posted two All-American finishes at the most recent NCAA Indoor National Championships, achieving in the honor in the 3K and 5K.

The 2019 NCAA Division I Outdoor National Championships are June 5-8 in Austin, Texas.

A four-time high school state cross country champion and former Gatorade Montana Athlete of the Year, Morley helped the Buffaloes to the NCAA cross country national title last fall and has one remaining year of track and field eligibility.

Glacier High School graduate Annie Hill was also in action for the Buffaloes at the West prelims, and the freshman placed 25th in 1,500.