When: Friday, May 31, through Sunday, June 2

Where: Stonefly Lounge in Coram

More info: www.stoneflylounge.com

Stonefly Lounge’s 10th-anniversary weekend kicks off with danceable tunes by YYAS at 8 p.m. Come early for free hors d’oeuvres and to cheers a decade. Music continues Saturday evening with the reggae tunes of Roots Uprising. And on Sunday evening World’s Finest brings their bluegrass-inspired upbeat dance tunes to the Stonefly stage.