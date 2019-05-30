Lone Pine Star Party Scheduled for Saturday

The newly formed Flathead Valley Junior Astronomers group is holding its first star party at Lone Pine State Park on June 1 at 7 p.m.

The group, aimed at sky watchers ages 7 and up, is a spin-off of the Montana Chapter of the International Dark Sky Association, a nonprofit group dedicated to fighting light pollution and protecting the night sky.

The event at Lone Pine kicks off at 7 p.m. with a cookout and potluck. The stargazing kicks off at 9 p.m. shortly after sunset.

For more information, visit www.downtomeet.com/Flathead-Valley-Junior-Astronomers