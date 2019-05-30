A Responsible Gun Owner

2 p.m. A man in a ski mask was down by the river making some sort of video.

2:14 p.m. Someone brought in gifts to the cops.

4:31 p.m. A Kalispell man pocket-dialed 911.

5 p.m. A child watching some cartoons accidentally called 911.

6:58 p.m. A Kalispell man forgot his loaded gun in the bathroom of a local fast-food restaurant. The owner of the restaurant turned it into the police. When the responsible gun owner realized he had forgotten his gun at the restaurant, he called to see if he could get it back and was informed he’d have to swing down to the police station to do so. The gun was returned to the owner.