When: Saturday, June 1, at 8:30 a.m.

Where: Lone Pine State Park in Kalispell

More info: stateparks.mt.gov/lone-pine

Discover your local trails, learn how to handle some trail-building tools, and gain hands-on experience in trail conservation and noxious weed control. Tools will be provided, but bring gloves and water. After the event enjoy a barbecue provided by Rotary of Kalispell. Meet at the Foy’s Lake Access parking lot. Registration required at (406) 755-2706.