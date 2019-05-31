Five Arrested in Evergreen Drug Bust

Five people were arrested Wednesday following an investigation by the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office and the Northwest Montana Drug Task Force into elevated drug activity at an Evergreen trailer court.

Jake Baker, 20, Destiny Jorgenson, 19, Sean Edwards, 29, Joshua Buck, 32, and Jesse Cuchine, 20, were all arrested and charged with a number of crimes.

According to a press release from the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement received reports of increased drug activity at a trailer court on West Cottonwood Drive. During the course of the investigation, “several drug related activities were observed” by officers. The observations were enough for law enforcement to get a search warrant for the trailer.

During the search, law enforcement found methamphetamine and recovered stolen property. They also arrested five people. Baker was arrested on an outstanding warrant; Jorgenson was arrested for possession of dangerous drugs and stolen property; Edwards was arrested for possession of dangerous drugs and stolen property; Buck was arrested for a parole violation and possession of stolen property; and Cuchine was arrested for a probation violation.

The Kalispell Office of Probation and Parole also assisted with the investigation.