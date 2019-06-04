Can’t-Miss Events

It’s one of the busiest times of year in the Flathead Valley, and the next four months are packed with events, festivals, and hopefully plenty of sunshine.

There’s a ton to do, so be sure to mark your calendars with some of the biggest events coming up this summer, and be sure to check in with www.FlatheadEvents.net for day-to-day updates, additions, and changes.

And finally, welcome to summer. You made it. Now enjoy it.

Brash Rodeo | May – September

Blue Moon Arena, Columbia Falls

Thursdays, 7 p.m.

Is it summer without a little yeehaw? Head to the Brash Rodeo series on Thursday nights for classic rodeo events: bull riding, bareback riding, steer riding, team roping, barrel racing, and more.

More info: https://glaciercountryrodeo.com, (406) 250-5110

Taste of Kalispell | June 20

Museum at Central School, Kalispell

This is the chance to try a little something from a wide range of restaurants and eateries in Kalispell, as they show their wares at Taste of Kalispell. There will be food, drinks, and live music.

More info: www.downtownkalispell.com/taste-of-kalispell

Picnic in the Park | June 26 – Aug. 20

Depot Park, Kalispell

Tuesdays, 7 p.m., Wednesdays, 11:30 a.m.

Picnic in the Park, from the Kalispell Parks and Recreation Department, is a summer tradition. Enjoy the beautiful weather while relaxing on a blanket or lawn chair in Depot Park, and listen to live music. Bring lunch or dinner or purchase it from vendors and nearby restaurants.

Thursday!Fest | June 27 – Aug. 29

Museum at Central School

Thursday!Fest is a summertime mixture of a craft fair, food court, concert, beer garden, all with the benefit of kids’ activities and community mingling.

More info: www.downtownkalispell.com/thursdayfest

Symphony Night at the Farm | July 5

Rebecca Farm, Kalispell

An experience like no other — join the Glacier Symphony on the rolling hills of Rebecca Farm for an evening of music with an “American Salute,” a repertoire of patriotic and family-friendly music. Bring a picnic or buy food and beverages from vendors. Entry is by the carload. Gates open at 5:30 p.m., concert at 7:30 p.m.

More info: www.gscmusic.org/symphony-night-at-the-farm, (406) 407-7000

Arts in the Park | July 12-14

Depot Park, Kalispell

The Hockaday Museum of Art presents its biggest fundraiser of the year with Arts in the Park, where festival attendees can peruse 100 juried arts and crafts booths, listen to live music under the shade of the trees, and enjoy food and beverages from vendors. All proceeds from the event support the museum’s functions and programs.

More info: www.hockadaymuseum.org

Lakeside Community Fair | July 13

Lakeside

Celebrate 30 years of the annual Lakeside Community Fair this year, with events starting with a pancake breakfast at 7 a.m. and running all day with auctions, an 11 a.m. parade, watermelon-eating contests, duck races, and more.

More info: https://lakesidecommunityclub.wildapricot.org/Lakeside-Annual-Fair

Montana 200 | July 18-20

Montana Raceway Park

Rev your engines at Montana Raceway Park for the Montana 200, the track’s signature event. The three-day event starts with practice, then heat races the next day. The final day of racing presents the main racing event.

More info: www.facebook.com/mtracewaypark

The Event at Rebecca Farm | July 24-28

Rebecca Farm, Kalispell

World-renowned equestrians come to the Flathead Valley every summer to compete in the Event at Rebecca Farm, an equestrian triathlon featuring dressage, cross-country, and show jumping. The event is free to spectators, and is child and (leashed) pet friendly. Parking donations are accepted, and will benefit the Halt Cancer at X program, which raises thousands of dollars for local and national cancer education and research.

More info: www.RebeccaFarm.org

Heritage Days | July 24-28

Columbia Falls

It’s time to celebrate the heritage and history of Columbia Falls with a whole weekend of family-friendly events. Run in the Boogie to the Bank, attend the parade and carnival, groove at the Barn Dance, flex at the car show, yeehaw at the rodeo, play three-on-three basketball, and watch the famous running of the wild horses through town on U.S. Highway 2. The theme for 2019: “There is no place like home.”

More info: http://cfallsheritagedays.com/

Bigfork Festival of the Arts | Aug. 3-4

Downtown Bigfork

For more than 40 years, the Bigfork Festival of the Arts has been a staple of the summertime, with the town’s streets filling up with arts and crafts vendors, food, music, and all sorts of entertainment.

More info: www.bigfork.org, (406) 837-5888

Huckleberry Days Arts Festival | Aug. 9-11

Depot Park, Whitefish

Join more than 100 vendors with handcrafted arts and gifts, music, food, face painting, and free admission to the public. It’s a time to celebrate the ever-popular huckleberry, so don’t miss the dessert competition.

More info: www.whitefishchamber.org, (406) 962-3501

Northwest Montana Fair | Aug. 14-18

Flathead County Fairgrounds, Kalispell

It’s one of summer’s biggest and most traditional events! Catch three nights of PRCA Rodeo, exciting and popular concerts, an entire carnival of rides, and booth after booth of incredible fair food. Check out the 4-H farm animals then hit up the funnel cakes, doesn’t get much better.

More info: www.nwmtfair.com

Montana Dragon Boat Festival | Sept. 7-8

Bigfork

If you’ve never seen a 46-foot-long Hong Kong-style dragon boat coasting through the fresh waters of Flathead Lake, this is your chance. These boats, powered by teams of 20 people, will be racing all weekend at the Montana Dragon Boat Festival. Join hundreds of spectators and racers on the shore and enjoy vendors and kids’ activities.

More info: www.MontanaDragonBoat.com, (406) 837-5888

Flathead Celtic Festival | Sept. 13-14

Herron Park, Kalispell

The Flathead Celtic Festival is dedicated to promoting, preserving, and educating the community to Celtic culture, including music, dance, history, ancestry, language, food, crafts, and traditional Highland athletics. The festival is free and open to the public.

More info: www.FlatheadCelticFestival.com