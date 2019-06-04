Cypress Yard Expanding Hours, Hosting Weekly Fresco Market

Cypress Yard and Nancy Cawdrey Gallery recently announced that it would begin hosting a Fresco Market, a new weekly food truck and artisan market every Wednesday evening through Oct. 9 (except on July 17, when it will be closed for a private event) at its location in Whitefish.

Featuring local gourmet bites from Señor Montana Tacos and Sweet Peaks Ice Cream and local artisans CLSTR Jewelry and A l’Ouest Jewelry, the weekly market will begin at 5 p.m. and feature live local musicians.

Cypress Yard is also expanding its hours to Wednesday through Sunday, from 4 to 9 p.m. and will be serving charcuterie and wines from around the world, Montana craft beer and specials by new chef Ryan Voigt, previously of Latitude 48 and the Belton Chalet.

Cypress Yard is located at 204 Wisconsin Ave. in Whitefish. For more information, visit cypressyard.com.