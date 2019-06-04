Kalispell Native, Marlins Scout Wardinsky to Hold Annual Baseball Camp

Former Kalispell Lakers standout Ryan Wardinsky will return to the Flathead Valley to host his annual baseball camp at Griffin Field in Kalispell on Monday, July 1.

Wardinsky, who played collegiately at Texas A&M and spent two years as a minor leaguer in the Philadelphia Phillies system, has worked for the last 15 years as a professional scout. He was named the U.S. Central Scouting Supervisor for the Miami Marlins prior to the start of this season.

The camp is co-run by Lakers AA coach Ryan Malmin and is intended for kids age 8 and older. Attendees will receive specialized instruction in hitting, infield play, outfield play and base running. The cost to attend is $50 per child. For more information or to register for the camp, visit www.kalispelllakers.org.